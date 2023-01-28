Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 698.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 50,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $352.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.30 and a 200-day moving average of $338.21. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.68.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

