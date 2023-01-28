Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 267,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,755,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,352,000 after buying an additional 111,228 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 152,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA opened at $71.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

