Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hubbell by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,646,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,744,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 1,817.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $231.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

