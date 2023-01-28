Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $65.72 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

