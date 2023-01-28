Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $269.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.10 and a 200 day moving average of $228.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $552.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

