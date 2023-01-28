Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $89.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $99.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

