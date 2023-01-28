Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $35.45 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $284.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

