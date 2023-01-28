Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,295,000 after purchasing an additional 185,214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98,720 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,216,000 after buying an additional 40,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,306,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,014,000 after buying an additional 270,048 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.08 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average of $87.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

