Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,295,000 after purchasing an additional 185,214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98,720 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,216,000 after buying an additional 40,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,306,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,014,000 after buying an additional 270,048 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.08 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average of $87.04.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.