Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 842 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $203.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

