Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 1,542 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $62.45 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

