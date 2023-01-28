Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $204,000.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

PKBK opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 678.6% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 384,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 335,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 369.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,812 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 192.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

