PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Trading 5.6% Higher

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.69. 201,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 280,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

PAR Technology Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $92.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.81 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,559 shares during the last quarter.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

