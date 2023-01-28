PancakeSwap (CAKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $680.45 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00017336 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $680.45 million and $46.10 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002867 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00398060 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,430.69 or 0.27940884 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00588346 BTC.
PancakeSwap Token Profile
PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 367,851,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,614,411 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.
Buying and Selling PancakeSwap
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.