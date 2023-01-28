PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading 6.7% Higher

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 2,505,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,273,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.91.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.