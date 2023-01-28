Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $138.41 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.35.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,009,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,645,000 after buying an additional 153,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,144,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 665,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,913,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.