Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

PPBI opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

