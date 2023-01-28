Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $810,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $8,915,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

