P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 464.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Pareto Securities cut P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DNB Markets raised P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS BKFKF remained flat at $61.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 64 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $74.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42.

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming Faroe Islands (FO); Farming Scotland (STC); Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The FO segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

