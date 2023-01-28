Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OVV. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.26.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.5 %

OVV opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Ovintiv by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.