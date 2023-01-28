Osmosis (OSMO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.69 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Osmosis has a market cap of $474.64 million and approximately $14.69 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00397465 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,415.32 or 0.27899113 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00590223 BTC.

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

