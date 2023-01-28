Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Shares of ORZCF opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

