O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after buying an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,509 shares of company stock worth $18,937,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 3.7 %

ORLY traded down $29.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $771.17. 905,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,840. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $829.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $765.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $833.21.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.