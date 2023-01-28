Orbit Chain (ORC) Achieves Market Cap of $70.27 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $70.27 million and $829,645.05 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

