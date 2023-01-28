Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Trimmed by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 554.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 46,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 36,712 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

