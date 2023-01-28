Optimism (OP) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Optimism (OP) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $494.37 million and $276.56 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00009976 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002694 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 92.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00403928 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.23 or 0.28352754 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00585982 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.
