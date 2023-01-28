OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.82.
