OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

