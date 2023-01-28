On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.22) price objective on the stock.

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

On the Beach Group stock opened at GBX 181.60 ($2.25) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. On the Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 88.80 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 316 ($3.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £301.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36.

Insider Activity at On the Beach Group

In related news, insider Shaun Morton sold 13,061 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.18), for a total value of £22,987.36 ($28,460.27). In other On the Beach Group news, insider Shaun Morton sold 13,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £22,987.36 ($28,460.27). Also, insider Simon Cooper acquired 288,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £340,532.66 ($421,607.85).

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

