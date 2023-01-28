OMG Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.35 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00006356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $205.06 million and approximately $20.35 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00089412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00056925 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000248 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.