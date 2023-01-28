Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 186.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.2%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489,972 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,158,000 after purchasing an additional 437,240 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $13,078,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

