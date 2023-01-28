Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Up 15.4%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) shares rose 15.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 369,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 645,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Oblong Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Oblong alerts:

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Oblong had a negative return on equity of 74.66% and a negative net margin of 389.08%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oblong, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.