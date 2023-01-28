Oasis Network Trading 12.4% Higher This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $328.48 million and approximately $39.96 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.45 or 0.06850429 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00088078 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00028998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025487 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05849778 USD and is up 7.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $34,265,004.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

