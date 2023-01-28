NXM (NXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $325.47 Million

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $325.47 million and approximately $82,447.41 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $49.36 or 0.00214692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00049258 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030153 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018129 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 50.33213095 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $84,036.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.