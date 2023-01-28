NXM (NXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $325.47 Million

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $325.47 million and approximately $82,447.41 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $49.36 or 0.00214692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010888 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00049258 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030153 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018129 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004317 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000295 BTC.
NXM Token Profile
NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.
NXM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.
