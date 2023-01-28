NXM Achieves Market Cap of $327.26 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One NXM token can now be bought for about $49.63 or 0.00215520 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $327.26 million and $82,859.65 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00049751 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000202 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,026.62 or 0.99994998 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 50.33213095 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $84,036.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

