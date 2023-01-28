Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 607,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 370,350 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 58,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the third quarter worth about $1,737,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NVEI stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

