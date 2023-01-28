Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,120,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 124,951 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JMM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.08. 1,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

