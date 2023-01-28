NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on February 14th

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 131.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 153.8%.

NYSE NS opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.95.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 121.01% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $413.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NS shares. StockNews.com cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

