Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Friday.

Motorpoint Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOTR stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.78) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.21. Motorpoint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 138.70 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 321 ($3.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £129.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.49.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

