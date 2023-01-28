Numis (LON:NUM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $193.65

Shares of Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.65 ($2.40) and traded as high as GBX 210.39 ($2.60). Numis shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.55), with a volume of 54,109 shares traded.

Numis Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £227.55 million and a P/E ratio of 540.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Numis alerts:

Numis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Numis’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. Numis’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Numis Company Profile

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, debt advisory, equity capital markets, growth capital solutions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Numis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.