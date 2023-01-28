Numeraire Price Down 8% This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $98.61 million and $4.77 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $16.75 or 0.00072844 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.



About Numeraire

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

