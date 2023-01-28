Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 920.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Novozymes A/S Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65.
Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $591.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Novozymes A/S
Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
