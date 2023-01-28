NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 883,600 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ NWE traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $56.73. 313,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $63.06.

In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NorthWestern by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after acquiring an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 2,214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 325,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after acquiring an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,053,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

