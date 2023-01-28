Northern Electric (LON:NTEA) Shares Up 1.6%

Northern Electric PLC (LON:NTEA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 126.48 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 126.48 ($1.57). 6,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 21,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.54).
Northern Electric Trading Up 2.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.80.
About Northern Electric
Northern Electric PLC’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.