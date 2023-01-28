Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $39,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $238.81 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

