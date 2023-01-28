Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Nordson Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $247.08.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.46 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 249.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 365,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after purchasing an additional 260,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

