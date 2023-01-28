Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.78-$4.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.66 billion-$6.66 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. 4,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,585. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.08. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $44.24.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 12.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Nitto Denko

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nitto Denko from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

