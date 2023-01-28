Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $55,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after buying an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 103.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,497,000 after buying an additional 534,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.19.

MCD stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.46. 2,203,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,907. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.72 and a 200-day moving average of $261.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

