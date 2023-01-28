Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $84.44 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,846 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $84,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,819,000 after buying an additional 373,668 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,937 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $5.91 on Friday, hitting $342.10. 2,363,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.48 and a 200 day moving average of $338.61. The stock has a market cap of $325.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

