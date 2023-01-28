Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $124.06 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 361.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $124,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 267,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,755,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,352,000 after buying an additional 111,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $71.60. 13,986,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,417,820. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.