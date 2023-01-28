Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 29,585 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $62,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,803. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

