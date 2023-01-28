Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 28,859 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,859 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $67,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 59,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.28. 4,591,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.05 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

